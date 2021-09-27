Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 70,075 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 177.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 651,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 372.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $270,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

