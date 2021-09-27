Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.56 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

