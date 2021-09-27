Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,837 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.39 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

