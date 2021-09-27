Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,493 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

