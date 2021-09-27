Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 670 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $401.47 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average of $369.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

