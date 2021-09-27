Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.32 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

