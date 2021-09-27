ShipChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $363,160.92 and $80.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00122979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043192 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.