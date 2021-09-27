Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,435.06 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,339.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.