Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.87. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 89,759 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,190 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.