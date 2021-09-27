Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.12 ($63.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.66 ($70.19) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.54 and a 200 day moving average of €51.26. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.