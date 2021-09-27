Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.30.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.90. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.83 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

