Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

SPG opened at $133.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

