Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.37. 65,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,713. The firm has a market cap of C$363.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.72. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

