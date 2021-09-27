SmartCash Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.90 million and $212,885.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.28 or 0.06938636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00345438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01160438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00575792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00555645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00298371 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

