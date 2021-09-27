SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $31.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

