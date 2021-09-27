SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.77.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,470. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

