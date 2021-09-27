SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.46

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,039 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,954,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

