SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $204,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

