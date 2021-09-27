Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $926.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.59 million to $939.80 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $401.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $26.72 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

