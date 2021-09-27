Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.72). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.12. 1,021,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,250. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

