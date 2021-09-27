Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $228.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.65 and its 200-day moving average is $248.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.