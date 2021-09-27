SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,928 shares of company stock worth $77,132,482 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

