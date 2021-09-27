Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $262.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 230.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.56. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

