SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

