SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SSPPF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

