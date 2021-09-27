Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.17 ($81.37).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.80 ($71.53) on Thursday. Stabilus has a one year low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.72.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.