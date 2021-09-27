Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.8181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

