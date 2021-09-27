State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 229 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 35.8% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 4.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 38.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Big Lots by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 102.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

