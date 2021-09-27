State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 321 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

