State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

