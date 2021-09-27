State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

