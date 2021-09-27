State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 658.79 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

