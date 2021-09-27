State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 79,873 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $10,745,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE MIC opened at $40.46 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.