Stealth Trading Down 5.4% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022575 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

