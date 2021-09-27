Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Paychex by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.53. 12,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

