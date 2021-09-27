Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 302.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 0.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $40,333,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

LUV stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

