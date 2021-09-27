Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,778. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

