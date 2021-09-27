Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,043 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Target makes up 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.26. 20,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.76. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

