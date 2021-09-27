Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,828 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.20. 14,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

