Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,214,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,179 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 299,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 204,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

