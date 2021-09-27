Stifel Nicolaus Increases Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.00

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCRTF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.