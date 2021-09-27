Stifel Nicolaus Increases Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.00

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LCRTF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
