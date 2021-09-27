Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$22.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

