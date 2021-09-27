Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 841 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

