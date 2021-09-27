Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

