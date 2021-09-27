Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 133.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $22.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,830.32. 10,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,413.34 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,797.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,511.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

