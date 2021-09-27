Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,055 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,319,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after buying an additional 685,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

MRK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

