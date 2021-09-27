Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,260 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,449. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,527. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

