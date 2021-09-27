Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SRMLF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

