Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,805 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.