Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $218,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $313,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $391,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,975,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

